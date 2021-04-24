Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 290,463 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average volume of 25,704 call options.

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,643,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,066,848. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

