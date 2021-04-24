ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.16). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 976,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,086. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.