Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. CommScope reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

