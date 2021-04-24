Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce sales of $159.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.10 million and the lowest is $154.90 million. Renasant reported sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $627.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $610.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $634.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. 314,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.