Decentral Games (DG) Price Down 25.4% This Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $63.00 million and $288,934.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $303.01 or 0.00595883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01016967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.87 or 0.99817087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.00608374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.