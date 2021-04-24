MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $71.27 million and $15.78 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00056352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.36 or 0.08116597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00645155 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

