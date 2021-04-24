Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $134.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00073316 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002987 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,499,674,862 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,207,709 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

