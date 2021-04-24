Belt (BELT) Market Cap Reaches $63.82 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $63.82 million and $6.36 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be bought for $78.62 or 0.00154493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BELTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.