IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0363

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $350.11 million and approximately $40.09 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

