First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Truist raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

