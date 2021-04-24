Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 173,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

