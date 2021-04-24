$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SSR Mining.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 1,227,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,169. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after buying an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $294,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.