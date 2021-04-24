Zacks: Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Terex posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

