Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 14,908,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,303,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

