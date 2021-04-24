Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FSS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 397,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

