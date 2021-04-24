SEEN (SEEN) Price Reaches $7.25 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. SEEN has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $18,496.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $7.25 or 0.00014243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

