Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tao Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $729.40. 28,413,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $672.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.