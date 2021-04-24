Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $7.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.23 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $95.19 million to $112.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 1,054,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

