Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 1,877,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

