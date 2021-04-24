KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $563.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $582.70 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $380.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,616.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,726,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. 2,142,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

