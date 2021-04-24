Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report $4.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the lowest is $4.41 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $22.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 114.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.85. 1,079,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,503. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

