Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 809,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.