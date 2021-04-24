Qbao Market Capitalization Tops $602,370.69 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $602,370.69 and $31,190.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

"Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over."

