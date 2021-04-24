Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Down 42.8% Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $63,376.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00265118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.97 or 0.01014093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,746.39 or 1.00126060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.97 or 0.00599763 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.