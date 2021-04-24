BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $50.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000475 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

