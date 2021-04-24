Zacks: Analysts Expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Castlight Health reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,808 shares of company stock valued at $275,177. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 664,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $242.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

