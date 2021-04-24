Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,856,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,325.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

