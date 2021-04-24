First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 683 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.32. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

