The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

