Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

