Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

