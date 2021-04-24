$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $1.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $27.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $35.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.77 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $416.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,688. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.74. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.