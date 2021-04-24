FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.94 Million

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $396.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS traded up $23.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

