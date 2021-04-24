Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

