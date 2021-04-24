Brokerages Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dana by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 125,072 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. 1,184,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,818. Dana has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.