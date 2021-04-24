Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce sales of $40.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the lowest is $40.30 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.24. 44,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

