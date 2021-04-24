Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $36.70. 6,012,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

