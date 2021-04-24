Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $2.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings per share of $2.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $2.21. Netflix reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.55. 7,314,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average is $521.05. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.