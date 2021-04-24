Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $259.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.08. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

