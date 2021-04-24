Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $99.60. 261,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,229. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

