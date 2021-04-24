Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.94. 298,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,995. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

