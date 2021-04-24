Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 1,603,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,916. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $221,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,102.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $718,423. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

