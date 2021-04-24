Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $16,681.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.21 or 0.00406352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00158796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00212901 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 124.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005507 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,060,719 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

