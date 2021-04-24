Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 32,772 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $610.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $542.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.60 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

