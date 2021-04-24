Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

