S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.82 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

