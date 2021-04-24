KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

