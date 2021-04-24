Ink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,199.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Ink has a market cap of $1.31 million and $1,199.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

