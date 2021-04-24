$103.49 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $103.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.40 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $91.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $420.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LAWS traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 2,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The company has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

