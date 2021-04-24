$0.83 EPS Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

