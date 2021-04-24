$0.83 EPS Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.
Level One Bancorp Company Profile
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.
